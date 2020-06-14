Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful, police said. Police said they notified the son and wife of the driver, whom police described as a 48-year-old from Frederick County, on the scene.
No other vehicles were reported to have been involved and the crash investigation is ongoing, police said.
— Spencer S. Hsu
Bowie man fatally shot in Prince George's
A man was fatally shot late Thursday in Prince George’s County, police said Saturday.
Darion Gripper, 20, of Bowie, was found about 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a car crashed at Central Avenue and Kettering Drive, police said. The site is in the Largo/Kettering area.
Emergency personnel discovered that Gripper, the driver, had been shot, according to police. He died of his injuries Friday, they said.
Police said they are trying to identify suspects and determine a motive in the killing.
— Martin Weil
VIRGINIA
Loudoun inmate dies of apparent suicide
An inmate died at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center late Saturday and his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the inmate pending appropriate notifications, but said he was found unresponsive and hanging by a sheet in his cell during a security check shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.
The inmate was pronounced dead by county rescue personnel after emergency treatment by deputies and medical workers was unsuccessful, the office said. The inmate was in a single cell after being booked Wednesday on felony domestic-related charges and violations of multiple protective orders, the office said.
The death is under investigation by the county sheriff’s and medical examiner’s offices.
— Spencer S. Hsu