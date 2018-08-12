MARYLAND

Motorcyclist killed

in Prince George's

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Prince George’s County on Saturday afternoon, the Maryland state police said.

They identified the motorcyclist as David Richardson, 51, of Upper Marlboro.

According to police, the collision occurred about 5:30 p.m. on northbound Route 4 at Route 301 in the Upper Marlboro area.

Police said Richardson was operating a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle while attempting to merge onto Route 301 during heavy rain. He died at a hospital, police said.

— Martin Weil

A week to help buyers

get school needs

Shop Maryland Tax-Free week is underway.

The annual week that coincides with preparation for the new school year began Sunday.

Clothing and footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax.

The first $40 of a backpack or book bag will be exempt as well.

Maryland’s tax-free week runs through Saturday.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Car crashes through

hospital wall; 1 injury

A car crashed into the wall of a hospital in Alexandria on Saturday, and came to rest halfway inside the building, authorities said.

Only the driver of the car was injured, said the Alexandria fire department. The driver was taken to George Washington University Hospital for treatment, the department said. No condition could be learned.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at the Inova Alexandria Hospital, according to the Alexandria firefighters’ union, the International Association of Fire Fighters local 2141.

It was not clear why the vehicle was driven into the building.

— Martin Weil