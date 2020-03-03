The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of South Capitol Street SW, Hickman said. That is near the Bellevue area.

It was not clear who fired the shots, or why.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Would-be robber wore delivery uniform

A would-be robber went to the door of a Montgomery County home Friday wearing what appeared to be a delivery driver’s uniform, authorities said. They said he also carried a box, which is common for delivery personnel, and a pistol, which is not.

It happened Friday in the 7200 block of Titonka Way in the Derwood area, police said. They described the incident as an attempted home invasion robbery.

The man, according to police, knocked on a door about 1:30 p.m. When the homeowner opened the door and saw the gun, she yelled to someone inside, police said.

They said the man went into the foyer of the house, where he threatened the two occupants.

He pushed one and struck the other on the head with his pistol, police said.

Then the intruder fled, dropping the box on the driveway. It contained a duffel bag, police said.

The victim who was struck was treated at the house for a head injury.

Police said the intruder was described as male, about 6 feet tall. Surveillance video showed him driving off in a white van, police said.

— Martin Weil

Lawmakers vote to ban pesticide

The Maryland Senate has voted to ban a pesticide that has been found to damage children’s brain development.

The Senate voted 31 to 14 on Tuesday in favor of the measure, which now goes to the House.

The Senate measure bans the pesticide called chlorpyrifos for four years beginning Dec. 31. Supporters of a complete ban hope to make it permanent this legislative session.

Supporters of the measure say the pesticide also poses threats to aquatic life and the Chesapeake Bay.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced last month it would develop regulations to phase out the regular use of the pesticide, but supporters of the legislation are pushing for a ban in the law.

California, Hawaii and New York have approved bans on the pesticide.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Woman dies two days after struck by vehicle

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Friday in Fairfax County, authorities said Monday.

Tahmina Akter, 39, of Springfield, was crossing Backlick Road near Villa Park Road outside a crosswalk in Springfield about 3:45 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Backlick Road, Fairfax County police said in a statement.

Akter was taken to a hospital, where she died two days later, the statement said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, it said.

Speed and alcohol weren’t factors in the collision, police said.