The victim, police said, sped from the scene to Eighth and H streets NE, where he was found. He later died at a hospital.

William FitzGerald, a D.C. police commander, said the shooting appeared targeted.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Body is found in Southeast apartment

A body was found Monday in an apartment house in Southeast Washington where security guards earlier had apparently been involved in an exchange of gunfire, D.C. police said.

AD

The incident began Sunday night in a vacant building in the 4200 block of Barnaby Road SE, Police Chief Peter Newsham said. Guards securing the building encountered an armed person inside, and both sides fired guns, Newsham said.

AD

After the gunfire, Newsham said, police found no victim, the intruder having apparently fled. The body, which showed signs of trauma, was found Monday after a report of an unconscious person.

It was not clear what prompted the shooting Sunday.

Police said the person killed was a transgender woman but have not released a name pending family notification.

— Martin Weil

THE REGION

Man killed in vehicle collision in Suitland

A Maryland man died in a car crash in Prince George’s County on Monday, authorities said.

AD

Around 4 p.m., officers went to the 4200 block of Suitland Road in Suitland to investigate a report of a two-vehicle collision, Prince George’s County police said. They found one driver — Kevin Lennon Coleman, 53, of Suitland — dead at the scene, police said.

Coleman was heading east on Suitland Road when, for reasons still under investigation, his car crossed the centerline and struck an SUV traveling west, police said.

AD

The driver of the SUV was not injured, and a passenger in that vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Construction worker dies in work accident

A construction worker died Monday morning after he was hit by rebar that fell while being hoisted by a crane in McLean, Fairfax County police said.

Nelson Aguilar-Salamanca, 55, of Maryland, was working as a subcontractor at a construction site in the 1600 block of Capital One Drive, where he was struck around 7:30 a.m., police said.

Aguilar-Salamanca was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries. A Virginia medical examiner is to perform an autopsy.

No other injuries were reported.

— Justin Jouvenal

AD