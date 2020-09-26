Events D.C. President Greg O’Dell made the arena available as a voting center following a wave of criticism about the disparity. O’Dell previously had said the city-owned arena might be in use for another event around the time of the election.

The availability of the arena means there will not be a voting site at the Barry Farm Recreation Center, also in Ward 8.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

MARYLAND

Driver dies after hitting pole and porch

A motorist died in Prince George’s County Saturday after his vehicle struck a utility pole, veered into the front porch of a house and caught fire, law enforcement officials said.

Just after 7 a.m., firefighters were called to the home in the 5900 block of Addison Road in Seat Pleasant. They arrived to find that fire had spread to the front part of the house, said Lt. Marcus Jones, a spokesman for the Seat Pleasant Police Department.

The driver did not make it out of his vehicle and died at the scene, Jones said.

The house also suffered structural damage, and its five occupants have been temporality displaced, Jones said.

They were not injured, and no one else was inside the vehicle, Jones said.

Jones said the driver’s name will be released after his family members have been officially notified.

— Dan Morse

Waldorf man killed in Charles County crash

A 26-year-old man died early Saturday after crashing a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro in Charles County, according to authorities, who cited speed as a likely factor.

About 2 a.m., Kenzeris Akil White of Waldorf was traveling north on Route 301 near Pierce Road when he lost control of the Camaro and struck a metal traffic light pole, according to the Maryland State Police.

White, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

— Dan Morse

Man fatally shot in Pr. George's County

A man was fatally shot Friday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

The man was found about 9:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of Central Avenue after officers responded to a report about a shooting, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was found outdoors, according to the police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

— Martin Weil

Worker injured in deck collapse

A third-floor deck collapsed Friday at an apartment house in Gaithersburg, damaging several apartments and injuring a worker, the Montgomery County Fire Department said.

The incident occurred at a four-level building in the 9800 block of Mahogany Drive, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

He said the worker suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in a fall.

Several apartments were declared unsafe for occupancy, he said.