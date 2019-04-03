MARYLAND

National Guard soldier dies in collision

A staff sergeant with the Maryland National Guard died after being involved in a collision along a Baltimore-area highway.

A car driven by Dinora Flores, 33, of Damascus, was stopped in a left-hand turn lane and was rear-ended by a truck, then pushed into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer along Route 30 in Reisterstown about 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Baltimore County police. Flores died at a hospital.

Officials with the National Guard said Flores joined in 2009 and worked in supply at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation near the crash scene, according to an article on WBAL TV11.

On Twitter, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said that Flores “served our state and country with great distinction. I ask all Marylanders to keep the Flores family in your prayers at this difficult time.” He ordered all Maryland flags to fly at half-staff until “she is laid to rest.”

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Linda L. Singh — adjutant general of Maryland for the Maryland National Guard — said “the loss of one of our own is always very difficult, and little can be said to ease the pain, but we must remember Staff Sgt. Flores’s dedication to our nation and state and honor her service.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Lynh Bui

Man, 21, is killed in collision in Pr. George's

A 21-year-old Maryland man died over the weekend after a collision in which speed may have been a factor, authorities said.

Trevon Hudson-White of Clinton was driving west on Ritchie Road not far from the Capital Beltway about 1 a.m. Sunday when he crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on, according to Prince George’s County police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in White’s car and the driver of the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said investigators are “looking into whether excessive speed played a role” in the crash.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Officials closer to confirming fire's cause

The cause of a Tuesday fire at a high-rise condo building in Kensington has not been determined, but a fire department said in a tweet late Tuesday that an initial investigation indicated it probably was related to a “candle/incense or electrical” issue and started in a bedroom.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department, said the fire was on the ninth floor in a bedroom in the Waterford complex on University Boulevard near Connecticut Avenue. The building was evacuated as more than 100 firefighters at the scene encountered “very heavy smoke conditions,” after the fire that broke out about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A resident noticed the fire and went into the main hallway, Piringer said, hit the fire alarm and tried to use a fire extinguisher. The building does not have sprinklers throughout the property, according to fire officials, who said about 15 units were affected.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news