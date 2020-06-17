On Sunday, police said a male juvenile and an 18-year-old male went to a police station to talk. In a statement issued Tuesday, police said the juvenile took full responsibility for the vandalism.

“He thought it would be fun to have something make the news” in the light of current events, the police said in a statement.

Demonstrations have been held across the nation recently prompted by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis and other incidents of alleged police brutality.

The youth said he felt regret soon after the vandalism was committed, according to police. The 18-year old also described feeling regret, and police said the teenagers said they wanted to turn themselves in.

While investigating, police said they identified a second male juvenile as a suspect in the Saturday incident at Whitman.

Police said officers had also been investigating vandalism found at Whitman on March 1. The drawings and language in both incidents were similar, the police said.

They said the first juvenile admitted to also committing the March 1 vandalism.

Police said a 17-year-old male was charged with destruction of property in both incidents. They said a second 17-year-old male was charged with conspiracy to commit destruction of property in the Saturday vandalism.

Neither was identified because they are juveniles, police said. Both were released to the custody of parents, police said.

In addition, police said Jake Foster Hoffman, 18, of Bethesda was charged on a summons with conspiracy to commit destruction of property in the Saturday vandalism.

The two juveniles are also Montgomery County residents, the police said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

22 displaced by fire at Pr. William complex

A fire broke out early Wednesday at an apartment complex in Manassas, leaving nearly two dozen people displaced.

Officials with the Prince William County fire department said the two-alarm fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Sudley Crossing apartments in the 10800 block of Gambril Drive. Matt Smolsky, an assistant chief, said units were sent for a report of a fire on a balcony. When they arrived, they found there was heavy fire also coming from the building’s roof and attic areas.

No one was hurt, and the fire was extinguished, he said. Twelve units were affected, and 14 adults and 8 children were displaced, authorities said. Smolsky said they are receiving help from the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking material, the fire and rescue service said on Facebook.

— Dana Hedgpeth

New 826 area code to soon make its debut

Consumers in southwest Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley may soon receive a new area code when they are assigned new phone numbers.

The State Corporation Commission said Wednesday a new 826 area code will be created and overlap with the existing 540 area code.

The overlapping area codes allow people with existing 540 numbers to keep them.

But new numbers issued in that territory will carry the 826 code, and the overlap will require customers to dial 10 digits instead of seven.

The commission said the 540 area code will run out of numbers by 2022.

All usable 540 numbers will be exhausted before 826 numbers are issued. The commission approved a 13-month transition period to orient customers to the switch to 10-digit dialing.

The 540 area code was created in 1995 and includes the Winchester and Fredericksburg areas, as well as southwest Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.