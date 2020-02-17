The preliminary investigation, authorities said, showed that Vargas’s car left the road and struck a tree, catching fire.

Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the car.

Because of numerous accidents on that road, AAA regularly calls Indian Head Highway one of the most dangerous roads in the Washington region, with only the Baltimore-Washington Parkway listed as more deadly. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or pgcrimesolvers.com.

— Keith L. Alexander

VIRGINIA

Norfolk man and

16-year-old killed

A man and a teenager died in weekend shootings at a Virginia apartment, police said Monday.

Norfolk police said 62-year-old Milton Washington Jr. and the 16-year-old male — unnamed in a news release — were pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday night’s shooting.

Another man inside the apartment with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, police said in the release.

No suspect information has been released by police detectives, who were still seeking information Monday about what happened.