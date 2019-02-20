THE DISTRICT

Hearing seeks cause of deaths in explosion

The National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a hearing to determine the probable cause of a fatal natural gas explosion more than two years ago.

The NTSB said in a news release Tuesday that the hearing is scheduled for April 23 at its conference center in Washington. The hearing was originally scheduled for March 12.

Authorities said the explosion at an apartment complex in Silver Spring, Md., on Aug. 10, 2016, killed seven people and injured dozens.

Last November, Maryland’s two U.S. senators said federal investigators needed to wrap up their inquiry.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concluded the explosion stemmed from a gas leak in a utility room housing the complex’s meters.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Professor announces candidacy for primary election

Fairfax County’s already crowded Democratic primary election to replace county Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bulova added another name last week when Alicia Plerhoples, a Georgetown University law professor, announced her candidacy.

Plerhoples, 39, had been running for a county school board seat in McLean but decided to abandon that race in hopes of working to bridge the economic gap in Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction as leader of the board of supervisors, she said in a statement.

“There are two Fairfax Counties, divided by economic security and opportunity,” Plerhoples said. “I am running for Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors because I want to close the gap through affordable housing, public education, environmental justice and transportation improvements.”

Bulova (D) is set to retire at the end of her third term in December. The other Democrats seeking to succeed her are Supervisor Jeff C. McKay (D-Lee), county school board member Ryan McElveen (D-At Large) and Reston-based developer Tim Chapman.

— Antonio Olivo

