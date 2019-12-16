She conspired with Cleophat Tanis, 52, of Naples, Fla., president of a nursing school, who worked with Rapp to get $47,895 in benefits awarded to five students who were not D.C. residents and were not eligible, the statement said. Tanis also gave one of Rapp’s relatives money and a full scholarship to the school, according to the statement.

AD

AD

On Monday, Tanis pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, prosecutors said, and faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison at his sentencing in March.

Rapp, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in July, faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison, prosecutors said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Baltimore area gets

grants to fight crime

Baltimore got a boost in federal funding to fight crime when Maryland’s congressional delegation announced a $4.6 million package Monday of grants for public safety initiatives for the region.

The city will receive more than $2.9 million, while the rest of the money provided through the Justice Department will go to surrounding Baltimore County and other stakeholders. Part of the city’s money is meant to help law enforcement identify and track guns, combat elder abuse, and support children who are affected by the opioid crisis.

AD

AD

The announcement comes as the city has recorded one of its most violent years, tallying 327 homicides so far. That’s up from 309 in 2018.

“We know this is a top issue for people in this region,” said Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), whose district includes parts of Baltimore and Baltimore County.

Baltimore’s share of grants also will fund efforts at the state’s attorney’s office to address wrongful convictions.

The county is expected to use part of the money to assist victims going through the criminal justice system, while the University of Maryland at Baltimore will receive more than $43,000 for officer-worn cameras.

— Associated Press

AD