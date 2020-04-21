The officer inside the cruiser was not injured.

Authorities could not immediately say whether the police vehicle was targeted, or if it was struck by a stray bullet fired at the man who was wounded.

The shooting occurred about 1:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street NW, just north of New York Avenue.

Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said the cruiser was not moving when it was struck, but it was unclear whether the officer was stopped at an intersection or parked.

Police did not have a detailed description of the assailants, but said they were looking for three men, one of whom was wearing a white face mask.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Pedestrian fatally struck on parkway

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County, the county fire department said.

The incident occurred about 9:15 p.m. at the scene of a car crash in the southbound lanes of the parkway near Landover Road, the fire department said.

The crash involved “multiple vehicles,” the department said. Four people were injured. Three were taken to hospitals.

— Martin Weil

Man dies in shooting in Charles County

A man was fatally shot Monday in Waldorf, the Charles County sheriff’s office said.

Trevon Marquise Smiley, 26, of Waldorf, was standing outside of an apartment building in the 2000 block of Aldermans Place when he was shot about 2 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. He died on the way to a hospital.

No suspect or motive has been identified, authorities said. But they said the shooting did not appear to be random.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

One killed after hit-and-run in Annandale

Fairfax County police say a fatal hit-and-run crash occurred Tuesday morning near Royce Court and Hummer Road in the Annandale area.

Police said they were looking for a green, four-door sedan that possibly has front-end damage. Few other details were available.

Police said the victim was a man but didn’t release his name, pending family notification.