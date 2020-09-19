Police said Smith shot at the officer twice, but the officer was not hit. The officer then returned fire using his service weapon, striking Smith once, police said. Smith fled but was later found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigating officers found a semiautomatic Smithfield XD-S handgun near the officer’s Camry, said Kristen Metzger, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Smith was charged as an adult with crimes including assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree theft and carrying a pistol without a license, police said.

Metzger declined to identify the off-duty officer but said the officer was a detective who has been with the department since 1998 and investigates robberies and assaults within the department’s criminal investigation division.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in such incidents. Because the officer was off-duty, the officer was not wearing a body camera. But the body camera footage of responding officers was being reviewed, police said.

The shooting happened more than two weeks after another D.C. police officer shot and killed 18-year-old Deon Kay in Southeast Washington.

— Keith L. Alexander

Md. man fatally shot in Southeast Washington

A Maryland man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington on Friday, D.C. police said.

Police identified the victim as 56-year-old Marcos Brooks of Beltsville.

Authorities were alerted to the shooting at 9 p.m. in the 22300 block of Ainger Place. When they arrived, they found Brooks suffering from gunshot wounds. Police also found a woman with a graze wound that was not life-threatening. The woman was not identified.