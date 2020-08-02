In a news release posted on Facebook, the police department said officials learned about Miskill’s potential misconduct on Friday. Police served a search warrant at Miskill’s home Saturday. He was suspended without pay and charged with misconduct in office, theft, and three counts of burglary.
“This officer’s criminal actions tarnish the badge worn by every Anne Arundel County police officer and the actions are inexcusable,” interim police Chief William Lowry said in the news release.
County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) said investigators will pursue any potential evidence of other crimes or misconduct by Miskill.
Police ask anyone with information to call their tip line at 410-222-4700 or their office of professional standards at 410-222-8740.
— Teddy Amenabar
Pedestrian fatally struck near Accokeek
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling on Indian Head Highway early Sunday morning, Prince George’s County police said.
In a series of tweets, police said a vehicle traveling northbound on Indian Head Highway near Accokeek struck the pedestrian at about 1 a.m. The driver remained on the scene.
The victim was identified as an adult male. Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators.
— Teddy Amenabar