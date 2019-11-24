— Lori Aratani

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run along I-95

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in a hit-and-run incident along Interstate 95, officials said.

The incident unfolded about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when authorities got a 911 call about a woman’s body lying in a grassy area on the northbound side of the highway near Route 198 in the Laurel area.

When Maryland State Police troopers arrived, they found the woman.

An initial investigation showed that she was a pedestrian on the highway when she was hit by a tractor-trailer that was headed north. The truck did not stop, officials said.

Authorities said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Lourdina Hyppolite, 22, of Beltsville.

Police said they were looking for the truck that may be involved. Officials said it probably is missing a front headlight that was left at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

