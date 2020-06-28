“Preliminary investigation indicates that following a dispute between multiple parties, the suspect entered his vehicle and fired gunshots in the area of the crowd as he fled the scene,” police said.
Two victims self-reported to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.
A third victim, identified as Donovan A. Green, Jr., 21, of Upper Marlboro, Md., was pronounced dead after being found with trauma to the upper body inside a vehicle two blocks west in the 3200 block of Columbia Pike near Glebe Road, police said.
The homicide is the third in Arlington County this year.
— Spencer S. Hsu
THE DISTRICT
Man found slain in Southeast
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.
George Coleman IV, 22, of Southeast was found in a house in the 400 block of Mellon Street SE, police said.
Officers were flagged down about 12:15 a.m. and found Coleman with a gunshot wound, police said. He died at a hospital, they said.
— Martin Weil
MARYLAND
Driver found shot dead in Pr. George's
A male driver was shot and killed early Sunday at the intersection of Brooks Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County, police said.
Officers “located an adult male driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body” after responding to a reported shooting at the intersection in Suitland-Silver Hill about 3:05 a.m., police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
— Spencer S. Hsu