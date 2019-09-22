THE DISTRICT

Police investigate fatal shooting in Northeast

D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday in Northeast.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of 51st Street Northeast about 1 a.m. to find Rashid Ferguson, 21, of Northwest suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Ferguson’s death pushes the city’s homicide count this year to 128, an approximately 19 percent increase over the same time from last year.

— Hannah Natanson

VIRGINIA

Driver charged after passenger dies in crash

Authorities have charged a Prince George’s County man on suspicion of reckless driving after a deadly pickup truck crash in Fauquier County left his passenger dead.

Virginia State Police said Brayan E. Moreira-Saravia was driving a Ford F-450 shortly after 1 p.m. Friday when he ran off the roadway, overcorrected and collided with another truck.

His passenger, Brian Reconis, 19, of Manassas, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said. Reconis died at the scene, near the intersection of Route 612 and Route 610.

The driver of the other truck was not injured, police said.

Moreira-Saravia, 19, of Brandywine was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control.

— Fenit Nirappil

One killed, three hurt when car hits tree

One person was killed, and three were injured when a car hit a tree in Fairfax County on Saturday, authorities said.

Police said Lauren Roucka, 27, of Woodbridge was driving on Telegraph Road near Beulah Street when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree just before 6 p.m.

Roucka was transported to a hospital, where she later died. A front-seat passenger sustained life-threatening injuries but was listed in stable condition Sunday. The two other passengers in the vehicle suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Police are investigating why Roucka lost control of the vehicle.

— Rebecca Tan

