1 slain, 1 wounded in Northeast shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night in Northeast Washington and a second man was wounded in the same incident, D.C. police said Sunday.

The dead man, Jonathan Hernandez of Southeast, was found in the 100 block of T Street NE by officers responding to a report of gunshots shortly before 5:30 p.m., police said in a statement. The second victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of Friday, before Hernandez was killed, there had been 58 homicides in the District this year compared with 57 as of the same day in 2018, according to police data.

Fire guts section of apartment building

A fire gutted part of a five-story apartment building in Columbia Heights on Sunday morning, D.C. fire officials said.

No residents were seriously injured in the blaze, authorities said.

Heavy smoke was pouring from third-floor windows of the building at Hiatt Place and Park Road NW when firefighters arrived about 9 a.m. The D.C. fire department said that residents were evacuated and that several tenants would be displaced as a result of the fire, which was quickly extinguished.

The cause remains under investigation.

Pedestrian killed in crash in Pr. George's

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland State Police said.

Authorities said Adrian Harris, 26, of Waldorf, was struck just before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 301 at Rosaryville Road. He was found lying in the grass median and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case had at first appeared to be a hit and run. But nearby, police said, state troopers located the vehicle that had hit Harris while he was walking southbound in the left travel lane of Route 301. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were cooperating.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet Cruze involved in the collision thought he had hit a deer in the road and pulled off a short distance from the crash. The driver reported the collision to an automatic crash response service but declined to have emergency services respond to the scene “as he thought it was only a property damage collision with an animal,” state police said.

