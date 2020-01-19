— Allison Klein

MARYLAND

One person dead, second injured in fire

One person died and a second suffered life-threatening injuries after a house fire Saturday in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 6:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of Inlet Street in the New Carrollton area, the fire department said. No cause for the fire was given.

The fire department said that in addition to the department’s investigation, the police would investigate “as is routine” when a death occurs.

A union local representing professional firefighters in the county said in a tweet that the closest three firehouses “were out of service due to no staffing.”

A spokesman for the fire department, Michael Yourishin, said that if a volunteer fire station is out of service, “other stations will make sure there is coverage.” It is not unusual for some volunteer stations to rotate “in and out” of service, he said, listing at least nine fire stations that responded to the blaze.

— Martin Weil

Hearing held on offshore wind projects

Hundreds of residents of Maryland and Delaware packed a hearing held to solicit opinions on offshore wind projects.

At least 700 people attended the hearing of the Maryland Public Service Commission on Saturday in Ocean City, the Daily Times reported.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan told the commissioners what the wind developers were planning to construct would “dramatically change the viewshed off of our Maryland and Delaware coast forever.”

Others emphasized the impact offshore wind could have on local economies. Representatives of two companies, U.S. Wind and Orsted, explained their projects and went over renderings with some Eastern Shore residents.