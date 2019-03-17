Maryland

One killed in 3-car crash on parkway

One person was killed early Sunday in a three-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, police said.

According to Maryland State Police, the victim was a passenger in a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 23-year-old Shaz-Dominique A. Holsey of Baltimore.

Police said Holsey was driving north on the parkway near West Nursery Road in Linthicum, just north of Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport about 2:30 a.m. when his car rear-ended a 2017 Honda CR-V.

The impact’s force caused the Honda SUV to collide with the vehicle in front of it, forcing that car across three lanes of traffic, where it hit the median.

Police said the drivers of the Honda and the third car, a 32-year-old from Burtonsville and a 22-year-old from Reisterstown, each suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The passenger in Holsey’s car was ejected and died at the scene. Police have not identified the victim.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— Julie Zauzmer

Two shot, one fatally, in Pr. George's home

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday in Prince George’s County.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the double shooting, which occurred inside a house in the 9200 block of Alcona Street in Lanham about 3 a.m., Cpl. Kyndle Johnson said.

Johnson said that police found two victims inside the house. The man had died, and the woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Police are seeking more information. They have not named the man who died.

— Julie Zauzmer

