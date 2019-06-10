THE DISTRICT

Person is shot in suspected carjacking

One person was shot Sunday night in Northeast Washington in a possible carjacking, according to police.

The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue NE, police said. They said a gray Nissan with North Carolina tags was taken in the incident.

The condition of the shooting victim was not immediately known.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Victim in Forestville shooting identified

Prince George’s County police on Monday identified a 25-year-old Forestville man who was fatally shot in a roadway in Forestville.

Reggie Horne was found Friday night with gunshot wounds to the body in the 8100 block of Jordan Park Boulevard, the same street where he lived, police said.

They found Horne after being called for the report of a shooting at about 10:45 p.m. Friday. Investigators released no details about a motive or suspects, but authorities said they do not believe Horne was a random target.

— Clarence Williams

Inmate dies after prison brawl

An inmate in a maximum-security prison in Maryland died Saturday after being attacked during an altercation in the exercise yard, according to state police. The inmate, Herbert Mayes, 33, died at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, police said. No cause of death was given.

Police said corrections officers went to the yard about 1:20 p.m. and took six of those involved in the dispute into police custody. Medical aid was summoned for Mayes, the state police said.

Emergency care was provided for Mayes until county rescue personnel arrived, the police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

A state government website lists the prison as a maximum-security institution. Officials said a homicide investigation was underway. An autopsy is to be conducted, the police said Sunday in a statement.

The offense for which Mayes was imprisoned was not immediately clear, and his hometown was not given.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Man killed trying

to cross Beltway

A man trying to cross the northbound lanes of the Capital Beltway in West Falls Church early Saturday was struck by a tractor-trailer and killed, according to state police.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495, south of Route 7 in Fairfax County. Police later identified the victim as Barrington Holt, 82, of Falls Church. He died at the scene.

Police said the man had been driving north on the highway when his vehicle went off the road and struck a concrete barrier and a guardrail.

Police said Holt got out of his vehicle and tried to cross the highway when he was struck. A second tractor-trailer struck the rear of the first truck, police said.

Both of the tractor-trailer drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured in the crash, according to police.

— Peter Hermann

Foundations ask for privacy on agreements

Foundations supporting the University of Virginia want the state Supreme Court to keep agreements with big donors private.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports that six foundations, including those supporting the university’s law and business schools, said in a court filing last month that disclosures would chill needed fundraising.

The filing was made in a lawsuit seeking to uncover the George Mason University Foundation’s past donor contracts.

The court is considering whether past donor agreements are subject to disclosure under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

Fairfax-based George Mason University in April tightened rules after disclosures that Virginia’s largest university allowed the conservative Charles Koch Foundation input into the hiring and firing of some professors under agreements that provided millions of dollars to the school.

— Associated Press

