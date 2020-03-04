Chestnut, Watkins and Stewart were each convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole in 1984. But Chestnut discovered in 2018 that Baltimore prosecutors had withheld evidence that pointed to the person investigators now believe was the actual killer.

AD

AD

The three were released last November. Each man will receive more than $2.9 million by July 2025, or about $81,000 for each year they were incarcerated. “All of them experienced unimaginable pain while they were incarcerated, and there is no question that they deserve to be justly compensated as they work to rebuild their lives,” said Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

— Tom Jackman

Attorney pleads guilty in obstruction case

A Baltimore defense attorney has pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for offering an alleged rape victim cash not to testify, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office announced.

The case against Christos Vasiliades, 41, took nearly three years to be resolved, with several counts of witness intimidation thrown out by a judge and a jury deadlocking on the remaining counts at a trial last year.

AD

AD

Vasiliades and a man acting as an interpreter were recorded telling the alleged victim that she risked deportation because of intensifying efforts to crack down on illegal immigration by the Trump administration.

Vasiliades’s attorney, Jeremy Eldridge, said the immigration comments made by his client added political fuel to the case, but that Vasiliades was ultimately cautioning the alleged victim about an actual concern — he had learned that ICE agents were going to be at the courthouse.

Eldridge said Vasiliades was “vindicated of a lion’s share of the charges in this case” and “maintains his innocence with regard to any acts of witness intimidation against the alleged victims in this case.”

AD

Vasiliades faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Sentencing is set for April 3.

Vasiliades’ own client at the time of the cash offer was later acquitted of rape by a city jury, records show.

AD

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Man faces 38 animal fighting charges

A Manassas man faces 38 felony charges related to alleged animal fighting, authorities said.

Arwin Garcia Pingol, 35, was charged Tuesday, Prince William County police said. It wasn’t clear whether he had obtained a lawyer.

Acting on a tip, animal control officers responded Feb. 6 to a home in the 9000 block of Ellsworth Road, police said.

A search found 63 chickens and two dogs. They were seized by investigators.

AD

In a statement, police said that “many of the chickens were found in a manner consistent with their preparation for fighting.” Police said the chickens were “being bred, raised and housed on the property for the purposes of being shipped.”

Authorities said they don’t think any fighting was done at the Manassas property.

The dogs were not involved in fighting but had “inadequate care.” The animals are being held with authorities as the case goes through court, officials said.