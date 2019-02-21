THE DISTRICT

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle

A pedestrian died Wednesday evening shortly after being struck by a vehicle on North Capitol Street in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Authorities had not identified the victim as of Thursday morning.

The crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Capitol Street NE, just north of Fort Totten and near Rock Creek Church Road.

The pedestrian was walking across North Capitol Street when he was struck by a 2011 Ford Escape being driven north, police said. The victim died at a hospital.

Police would not say whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or had right of way at a traffic signal, nor if inclement weather contributed to the crash. The driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Doctor loses license over allegations

A Maryland allergy doctor has lost his license over what the state Board of Physicians determined was immoral and sexual misconduct with three teenage girls.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the board says it began investigating Surender K. Vaswani in 2017 and made a final determination in January after reviewing the girl’s allegations.

The board, which investigates allegations of wrongdoing by doctors in Maryland, says the teens accused Vaswani of touching them inappropriately during exams. He treated patients in Columbia and Westminster, and the allegations span from 2009 to 2016.

An administrative law judge recommended Vaswani’s license be revoked for three years and that he complete therapy before reinstatement.

Court records say Vaswani denied the allegations and appealed the board’s decision. The Sun says he didn’t respond to requests for comment.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Official: $1 million an hour to clean up snow

The commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation says it cost about $1 million per hour for the agency to respond to this week’s snowstorm in northern Virginia.

WTOP-FM reported Thursday that Commissioner Stephen Brich says the agency had about $55 million left in its original budget before the storm. The total cost is unclear.

Heavy snow hit the Washington area Wednesday, with some spots accumulating more than five inches of snow before noon.

Most of the snow later turned to sleet, ice and rain. The weather caused some area schools to close.

Several National Weather Service winter storm warnings and advisories issued for the District and nearby areas in Virginia and Maryland were later extended until Thursday.

— Associated Press