Police said the man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.

The pedestrian was later identified as Larry Downey, 59, of Laurel. He died on the way to the hospital.

Authorities said they do not think alcohol or speed were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man accused in fatal

shooting is arrested

A man accused of killing his girlfriend in the Maryland apartment where they lived has been arrested in North Carolina, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police said in a statement on Monday that law enforcement had caught Chillum resident Winston Hughes, 22, in Raleigh. He was wanted in a domestic-related killing. Hughes was found and arrested on Sunday and is expected to be extradited to Prince George’s.

Hughes is charged with fatally shooting Fatima Kamara, 25, on Sept. 21 at the Chillum apartment where they lived. Officers were called to the apartment for a reported shooting, and when they arrived they found the woman dead. Investigators said Hughes shot her during an argument.

Hughes faces second-degree murder charges.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Homicide probe

opened in man's death

A man was found fatally stabbed in a Groveton apartment on Monday, Fairfax County police said Tuesday.

A family member found William Scott Miller, 52, dead shortly after noon Monday in the apartment he rented in the 6500 block of Tower Drive, police said. Miller had suffered multiple stab wounds, police said.

A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of Miller’s death. Police said they have opened a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made in the case.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and examining evidence to determine what led to Miller’s death, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

— Justin Jouvenal