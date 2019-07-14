VIRGINIA

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

A 66-year-old man who was struck by a car while crossing a street in Baileys Crossroads late Thursday has died, Fairfax County police said.

Police said Mohammed Ishaq, of Alexandria, was crossing Leesburg Pike near Payne Street about 11:40 p.m. when he was hit. Ishaq, who police said was not in a crosswalk, was taken to a hospital, where he died Friday morning. Police said the driver remained at the scene; neither speed nor alcohol were factors.

— Cortlynn Stark

Day-care worker charged in assault

A 27-year-old Woodbridge woman was charged with assault and battery Friday after what began as a week-long investigation into alleged child abuse at Minnieland Academy in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.

Police said the investigation, conducted with Child Protective Services, began July 5. According to a news release, Syeda Sunnia Ali was caring for a 4-year-old girl when she allegedly threw the child to the ground. Police said Ali was then seen picking the girl up by her ankles and dropping her, causing her to hit her head. Ali was eventually removed from the classroom and the girl’s parents were notified, the release said. The child suffered minor injuries. Ali was arrested Friday and released on an unsecured bond. No court date has been set.

— Cortlynn Stark

MARYLAND

Man arrested in double fatal shooting

Prince George’s County police have arrested a person in connection with a double fatal shooting in April in Capitol Heights. Police said Rendell Markeith Johnson, 25, of Frederick, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in the deaths.

On April 7, about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Fable Street. Police said officers found Trevor Frazier, 24, of Frederick, in a car with gunshot wounds. Officers found the second victim, Raymond Giles, 26, also of Frederick, in the road. Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene, and Giles died at a hospital, police said. Police said the preliminary investigation reveals the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Johnson and Frazier. Johnson is in custody in the District, awaiting extradition to Prince George’s.

— Laurel Demkovich