MARYLAND

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday in Wheaton, officials said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. along Georgia Avenue near Price Avenue.

Montgomery County police said a preliminary investigation found that the man was in the southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue when he was hit by a 2005 Ford Mustang.

Officials said the driver stayed at the scene. Police identified the pedestrian as Mauricio L. Correra, 41, of Silver Spring.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man charged in

Seat Pleasant killing

A Maryland man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Lamont Adair Jr., an aspiring professional basketball player who was fatally shot Aug 8. in his Prince George’s County neighborhood.

Franklin Scott, 27, of Capitol Heights, has been arrested, county police said Friday. “Scott was upset with Adair over a personal issue,” which led to the shooting, police said.

Adair lived in Seat Pleasant, Md., with his parents, sister and 11-month-old son, according to his mother, Darlene Rainey. She said Adair, who had been preparing to leave the United States next month to play for a basketball team in China, was headed to a recreation center near their home when he was gunned down.

— Paul Duggan

VIRGINIA

Woman assaulted while running on trail

A woman was assaulted as she ran along a trail in a Manassas, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:38 a.m. Aug. 18 at Stonewall Park.

She was able to get away and suffered minor injuries, police said. The man fled.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Bonuses offered

for prison jobs

Virginia’s prison system will offer bonuses to correctional officers willing to transfer to a state prison with high turnover and staff-vacancy rates.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the first 30 Virginia Department of Corrections officers to be approved for a voluntary transfer to Augusta Correctional Center will receive an $8,000 bonus.

According to a Wednesday memo from the department’s operations chief, David Robinson, the officers must commit to spending three years at the Shenandoah Valley prison. If they leave before then, they would have to pay the bonus back, prorated.

The starting salary for officers is $30,484 and set to rise to $32,500 in January.

— Associated Press