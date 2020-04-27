The pedestrian died at the scene, Yourishin said.
State police said Monday that the pedestrian — identified as Darryn Paul Alley, 27, of Waldorf — was wearing dark clothing when he was struck on Route 301 by a vehicle that was traveling north.
— Martin Weil
Officer wounds teen
carrying replica gun
A Baltimore police officer shot and wounded a teenager Saturday afternoon only to find out that the boy’s weapon was a replica gun, the police commissioner said.
Commissioner Michael Harrison said two officers were patrolling Erdman Avenue in northeast Baltimore shortly before 5 p.m. when they came upon the 16-year-old holding what appeared to be a gun. Harrison said the boy was engaged “in some type of incident.”
At least one of the officers fired, hitting the teen’s arm. The police department released his age on Sunday.
“It appears the gun on the ground was some type of replica,” Harrison said.
The boy was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, a police spokeswoman said.
The encounter happened in the 3900 block of Erdman, across from the Erdman Shopping Center in the Belair-Edison neighborhood.
— Baltimore Sun
VIRGINIA
Bodies found in car
submerged in lake
Two bodies were discovered over the weekend in a submerged car that matched descriptions in a missing persons case, authorities said.
The vehicle was recovered from Smith Mountain Lake in Glade Hill on Saturday night, the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The bodies were not immediately identified. They were taken to the medical examiner for autopsies, authorities said.
The Virginia State Police, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and additional agencies assisted in the recovery effort.
— Associated Press