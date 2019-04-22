THE DISTRICT

Pedestrian dies after crash in Southeast

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Southeast Washington’s Anacostia neighborhood has died of his injuries, according to D.C. police.

He was identified as Abdul Seck, 31, of the Bronx.

Police also said the driver of one of the vehicles, Dejuan Andre Marshall, 21, of Southeast, was charged with second-degree murder.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. at 16th and V streets in Southeast. Police said Marshall, driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cruz, was speeding east on V Street when he entered the intersection at 16th Street and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.

The impact forced the Malibu into the pedestrian, who was walking along 16th Street. Six people were injured, two of them children. One victim, an adult, remains in critical condition. The others suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man killed outside home is identified

Police identified a man fatally shot early Sunday in Kettering as Marcelle Preston, 22.

Preston was shot outside his home in the 100 block of Kylie Place about 12:20 a.m., Prince George’s County police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a suspect and motive but do not believe the shooting was a random crime, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

One person is dead,

30 displaced after fire

A two-alarm fire in Fairfax County left one person dead and 30 displaced early Monday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 13600 block of Bent Tree Circle in Centreville after a fire in a garden apartment, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

A body was found at the scene, and an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death, authorities said.

Police said the fire displaced 30 people from 13 apartments. Damage was estimated at more than $600,000.

No firefighters were injured.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

