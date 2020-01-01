THE DISTRICT

Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in SE

D.C. police said they were searching for the occupants of an SUV who fled on foot after the vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian early Wednesday in Southeast Washington.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. at Minnesota Avenue and L’Enfant Square SE, in the Dupont Park area, when the silver-colored SUV “failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway,” police said in a statement. Loleita P. Gross, 32, of Southeast, who was walking on a sidewalk, was run over and killed.

“The vehicle’s occupants fled the scene,” police said, leaving the victim and the SUV behind.

— Paul Duggan

MARYLAND

Police: 1 arrested in jewelry store robbery

One of three men authorities said robbed a Bethesda jewelry store at gunpoint and escaped with an estimated $60,000 in merchandise is in custody in Virginia, according to Montgomery County police.

The robbery occurred about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Jewelry Exchange in the 7700 block of Old Georgetown Road. Police said one of the robbers was armed with a gun.

Police released surveillance video on Dec. 17 and charged a suspect with robbery in an arrest warrant the next day. He was identified as Derrick Lamont Graham, 42, of an undetermined address.

Graham was being sought in the jewelry store case when police said he was charged on Monday with robbing a bank in Arlington County. Police there alleged he passed a note to a bank teller in the 2200 block of Wilson Boulevard demanding money and implying he was armed. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Arlington police said Graham was arrested a short time later at the Court House Metro station platform, about one-third of a mile from the bank. Ashley Savage, a spokeswoman for that department, said Graham was also wanted in connection with the jewelry store robbery in Bethesda.

Montgomery County police said Graham is awaiting extradition to Maryland. In a statement, police said they believe Graham was the person with the gun. Two others are being sought.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

3 injured in shooting at hotel in Tysons

Three men were injured in a shooting early Wednesday at a hotel in Tysons, just off Leesburg Pike, according to Fairfax County police.

The shootings occurred about 3 a.m. at Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive, according to police Lt. John M. Lieb.

Lieb said the three victims were injured in their legs or lower part of their bodies and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Circumstances of the shooting remained unclear Wednesday, but Lieb said investigators do not believe the attack was random. He said “there are no ongoing threats to the public.”

Lieb said detectives were investigating two crime scenes. One was a breezeway in the hotel, and the other was in the parking lot outside. He said investigators are trying to determine where the shots were fired. He said a firearm was recovered in the parking lot.

It was unclear whether all three victims had been shot or whether some were injured in another way during the incident. Lieb said detectives were trying to determine whether the victims knew each other.

— Peter Hermann

