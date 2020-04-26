Officials said the fire was located in a first-floor unit, but smoke billowed through the building.

Four people were evaluated at the scene, but no one was taken to a hospital, officials said.

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting 38 people who were displaced, including seven children.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

Man shot fatally by deputy, authorities say

A man was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Charles County after firing at an occupied house, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was shot at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Spring Oak Court in the La Plata area of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities withheld his name until relatives could be notified.

Callers told the sheriff’s office that a home invasion was underway and said a man with a “military-style” long gun had approached several homes, officials said. He broke a window in one home and fired “multiple rounds” at another from its front yard, the sheriff’s office said.

Arriving officers heard “numerous gunshots” and saw a man firing at the house, which had several people inside, including children, the sheriff’s office said.

One officer fired, striking the man and disabling him, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, who has been on the force for five years, is to be placed on administrative leave, in accordance with policy, the sheriff’s office said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Seabird colony gets new habitat on island

Workers are wrapping up a project to transform a fortified island into a new habitat for Virginia’s largest seabird colony.

Contractors have been clearing out the island’s trees, sealing up entrances to the buildings and laying sand and gravel for the birds to nest. The director of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries expects work to be done this week, the Virginian-Pilot reports.

Thousands of birds are arriving at the site where Fort Wool was built as a barrier against British ships after the War of 1812 before it was decommissioned.

Fort Wool is next to where transportation officials paved over the nesting site for the seabird colony as part of a $4 billion project to expand the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.