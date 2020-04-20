Officers were called to the 3400 block of Bonita Street late Saturday. Dwayne Coleman, 34, suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Monday.
— Katherine Shaver
and Justin Wm. Moyer
Police identify two men killed in shooting
Prince George’s County police on Monday identified two men killed in a shooting in Landover as Pearris Clark, 24, of Rockville, and Eugene Deondre Jones, 26, of Oxon Hill.
The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Courtney Place, said Officer Antonia Washington. Two other men were injured.
— Martin Weil
and Justin Wm. Moyer