THE DISTRICT

Person fatally struck by train in Southwest

Officials said a person was fatally struck by a train Monday in Southwest Washington.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue SW, the D.C. fire department said. It caused delays on the CSX, Amtrak and VRE lines.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Man, 34, killed in stabbing in Suitland

Prince George’s County police say a Suitland man was found fatally stabbed Friday in a home.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Bonita Street late Saturday. Dwayne Coleman, 34, suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Monday.

— Katherine Shaver

and Justin Wm. Moyer

Police identify two men killed in shooting

Prince George’s County police on Monday identified two men killed in a shooting in Landover as Pearris Clark, 24, of Rockville, and Eugene Deondre Jones, 26, of Oxon Hill.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Courtney Place, said Officer Antonia Washington. Two other men were injured.

— Martin Weil

and Justin Wm. Moyer