Few other details were available.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Men stole vehicle with baby inside, police say

Two men jumped into a vehicle at a gas station in Northwest Washington on Tuesday morning and drove off, apparently unaware that there was an infant inside, according to D.C. police.

AD

Police said the men abandoned the vehicle two blocks away, and the infant was found unharmed. Police said they believe the men stopped after discovering the child. The men escaped.

AD

The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. at an Exxon station at Third and Kennedy streets in the Brightwood Park neighborhood. A police spokesman said a woman had stopped there to pump gas. He said the woman briefly walked away from the vehicle, and the men got inside.

Police recovered the vehicle in the 100 block of Jefferson Street NW.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

District man fatally shot in Germantown

The shooting death of a 28-year-old found in Germantown is being investigated as a homicide, officials said Tuesday.

AD

Police identified the victim as Dwayne Anthony Stanley Jr., of the District.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a driver on Great Seneca Highway “observed an unresponsive individual who was lying on the sidewalk” between Grotto Lane and Grey Eagle Court, police said. The driver called 911.

Stanley had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

AD

— Dan Morse

Pr. George's confirms first female fire chief

The first woman to hold the office of fire chief in Prince George’s County was sworn in Tuesday.

Tiffany Green took office after she was unanimously confirmed by members of the Prince George’s County Council.

Green, who is among about 70 female fire chiefs out of more than 29,000 across the country, had served as a deputy to former chief Benjamin M. Barksdale, who retired last year. She joined the department in 1999.