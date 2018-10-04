THE DISTRICT

Pickup truck driver charged in fatal crash

Police have arrested a pickup truck driver in connection with a fatal vehicular crash last year in Southeast Washington, according to a statement.

Terica Younger, 41, of Southeast was charged with second-degree murder. The victim was identified as Talata Williams, 43, also of Southeast.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2017, in the 2400 block of Good Hope Road SE. Police said Younger was driving a Dodge pickup truck west on Good Hope Road when she crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a Honda Accord.

Police said Williams was a passenger in the Honda and was pronounced dead at the scene. Younger and the Honda driver were treated for serious injuries.

An arrest warrant filed Thursday in D.C. Superior Court says the pickup truck driver tested positive for fentanyl, a potentially deadly synthetic opioid commonly mixed with heroin. The document also said her blood alcohol content was 0.10 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08.

— Peter Hermann

Man beaten with hammer

Police said Thursday they are searching for a person who beat a man with a hammer in Logan Circle.

About 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of 14th Street NW and found a man beaten with a hammer, a police spokesman said. The man was conscious and breathing, and was transported to a hospital, according to the spokesman.

Police had no information about a motive, and no information about the suspect was immediately available.

— Justin Wm Moyer

MARYLAND

Police identify man killed in Lanham

Police have identified a man who was fatally shot Wednesday night in Lanham, Md., officials said.

Prince George’s County police said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 6500 block of Manton Way, near Lanham Severn Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the man as Anthony Freeland, 28, of Southeast Washington.

Detectives said they are trying to figure out a motive and identify the gunman but do not believe the shooting was random. A reward is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call ­1-866-411-TIPS.

The homicide comes as the D.C. region has seen 213 deaths involving violence so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Dean at middle school arrested in assault

A dean at a middle school in Leesburg, Va., was arrested and charged with assault in an incident involving a student, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened Sept. 5 at the Douglass School, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

A student was in a school bathroom vaping with other students when he was confronted by Ryan C. Fortenbaugh, 35, of Purcellville, Va., officials said. Fortenbaugh is a dean at the school. Authorities said the victim told them “he was restrained by Fortenbaugh before being assaulted,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Fortenbaugh was arrested on Tuesday and faced charges of assault and battery. He was released on a summons, officials said, and had been on administrative leave from the Loudoun County school system since the incident was reported.

— Dana Hedgpeth