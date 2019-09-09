MARYLAND

Pilot makes emergency landing near Ocean City

A small airplane made an emergency landing in a field before bursting into flames Sunday near Ocean City, the Maryland State Police said.

Authorities said the pilot was uninjured.

The single-engine crop-dusting plane landed about 2:40 p.m. in a cornfield off Tall Timber Road in the Berlin area after the pilot reported engine trouble, police said.

When troopers arrived, the plane was engulfed in flames.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

— Martin Weil

Police investigate death in Pr. George's

A homicide victim was found in Prince George’s County on Saturday, police said.

Prince George’s County police said they were called about 6 a.m. to do a welfare check in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street, near the Langley Park Plaza shopping center.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive and suffering from “trauma to the upper body.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified him as Fernando Cortez Sanchez, 23, of Langley Park.

Officials said detectives are trying to figure out a motive and identify anyone who may be involved.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Woman hit by stray bullet from target practice

A woman was hurt by a stray bullet Sunday after some people were target shooting near her home, authorities said.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 39600 block of Gable Farm Lane in Hamilton, about six miles outside Leesburg, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

When officials responded, two men and two women who live in the area said they were shooting at a berm that was on private property, according to Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The woman was treated at the scene and didn’t need further medical attention, the sheriff’s office said.

The weapons were found, and the incident remains under investigation.

An ordinance in Loudoun County allows people to shoot within the county but prohibits shooting a firearm within 100 yards of a building “with a current occupancy permit” unless the owner has given permission.

It’s also illegal to shoot a gun 100 yards from a park, school or “occupied building;” 50 yards from a highway; across a road; and within a right of way, according to the ordinance.

— Dana Hedgpeth

