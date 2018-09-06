THE DISTRICT

Man is arrested in fatal shooting

Police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a fatal shootingSaturday in Anacostia in Southeast Washington.

Timothy Gibson, of Southeast, was charged with second-degree murder while armed in the killing of Carl Day-Baker, 28, of Southeast. Day-Baker was shot about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 1500 block of T Street SE.

Authorities have not discussed a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Md. man is charged in fatal shooting of teen, 16

Authorities said they arrested and charged a man in connection with the August killing of a teenager in Prince George’s County.

Tyrell McArthur, 22, of Temple Hills has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kevin Wilson Jr. of Silver Spring. McArthur is being held without bond, according to police.

He is one of three suspects believed to be involved, according to Prince George’s County police.

Wilson was found Aug. 6 in a parking lot in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Officials said they have not determined a motive for the killing.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Boy dies after medical emergency on school bus

Police are investigating after a boy suffered a medical emergency on a Fairfax County school bus Thursday afternoon and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

First responders were called to 2300 block of Dulles Station Boulevard shortly before ­2 p.m. for a report of a child experiencing a medical emergency, police said.

First responders performed lifesaving measures, but the boy was later pronounced dead, police said.

The boy was the only child on the bus at the time, police said.

Police said they did not have details about what caused the medical problem, the boy’s age, what school he attended or why he was the only child on the bus.

They referred questions to Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), which released a general statement. John Torre, a schools spokesman, said a driver and an attendant were on the bus at the time of the incident. He declined to answer other questions because of student privacy rules.

“The tragic death of an FCPS student today — apparently from a medical emergency that occurred on a school bus — is currently under investigation by Fairfax County Police,” Torre wrote in an email. “FCPS is fully cooperating with the investigation.”

— Justin Jouvenal