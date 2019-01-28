MARYLAND

Man arrested in assault at U-Md.

Police said they had made an arrest in an incident of “unlawful touching” at the University of Maryland at College Park.

A man has been accused of grabbing a U-Md. student’s hand and forcing her to touch his groin area.

The student was walking along Fieldhouse Drive near the student union on Sunday, shortly before 5 p.m., when a man approached her and placed his arm around her, U-Md. police said. The man then grabbed her and made her touch him before she ran to safety, they said.

Patrick Craig Locke, 26, of the District, has been charged with unlawful touching, second-degree assault and school trespassing in the incident, police said.

Campus police also said they have identified a man in connection with a reported intrusion into a female student’s dorm room.

The student reported that a man got into her bed in Elkton Hall about 6:30 a.m. Sunday through an unlocked door and “made contact” with her. Police didn’t specify the nature of the contact.

Police said more details in the Elkton Hall incident will be released, and there “is no threat to the campus community.”

Driver dies after cars, pickup truck collide

A woman died over the weekend after a collision in Maryland involving two cars and a pickup truck.

The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Saturday along Baltimore Avenue near Cherry Hill Road in the College Park area, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police identified the woman as Duangduen Schulick, 88, of Kensington.

She was driving south on Baltimore Avenue when her car hit another, crossed the median and then collided with a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

Schulick was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers were not injured, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Lynh Bui

Man and dog are found dead during fire

A man and a dog were found dead in a house in Charles County on Saturday night as firefighters extinguished a blaze, authorities said.

The fire occurred about 11 p.m. in a single-story house in the 7400 block of Bensville Road in the Waldorf area, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The man found in the house was not identified. An autopsy will be performed, the fire marshal’s office said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, the fire marshal’s office said Sunday.

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian is fatally struck in Alexandria

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday in Alexandria’s West End, according to police.

About 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Seminary Road after Josef Holzer, a 53-year-old Alexandria resident, was struck while walking south across the road, Alexandria police said in a statement. Holzer died at the scene, the statement said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 703-746-6689.