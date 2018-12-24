THE DISTRICT

Man charged with indecent exposure

A man from Germany was arrested Sunday after a Secret Service officer saw him pull down his pants and expose himself as he posed for a picture in front of the White House about 1:30 a.m., D.C. police said.

Sebastian Hares, 34, of Heidelberg, Germany, was charged with indecent exposure. He was issued a citation that orders him to appear in court at a later date to answer the charge. He was then released.

Police said in a report that a uniformed Secret Service officer saw four people getting their picture taken by another person in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, the pedestrian area in front of the White House.

“One individual . . . turned his back to the cameraman and was then facing the south toward the White House,” the report says. The suspect “proceeded to lower his pants and undergarment.”

Efforts to reach Hares on Monday were unsuccessful.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Pr. William crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt

A Manassas man was killed, and four people were injured late Sunday after a driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed in Bristow, Prince William County police said in a statement.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the 10900 block of Bristow Road to investigate the single-vehicle crash involving a 1990 Acura Integra that had left the road and struck two trees.

Edgar Medrano, 24, who was seated in the rear of the car, died at the scene. The 19-year-old driver and three other passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the statement. Two of the rear-seat passengers were ejected from the car.

The driver, who is from Nokesville, was the only one wearing a seat belt. His name was not released. Speed was a factor in the crash, according to police, but it is not known whether alcohol and drugs were involved.

Police said charges are pending.

— Martin Weil

and Justin Wm. Moyer