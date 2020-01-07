— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

PETA offers reward after killings of gulls

Animal advocacy group PETA said it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in figuring out who allegedly lured seagulls to the parking lot of a Dollar Tree store in Laurel and then ran them over, killing 10 of them.

AD

The incident happened Saturday morning at the Laurel Plaza shopping center on Fort Meade Road.

AD

Laurel police spokeswoman Laura Guenin said Tuesday that detectives don’t have any leads on who might have been involved in the gull incident.

Guenin said police were alerted to the situation after a tow-truck driver in the parking lot called authorities. Police said the driver said he had seen the birds after they were run over but talked to people who had seen the incident unfold.

Laurel police said on Facebook that an initial investigation found that someone had bought popcorn from the Dollar Tree and then “emptied it in the lot to lure in the birds before running over them with his or her car.” Police said the person then fled.

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE REGION

Fatal Pr. George's shooting leads to chase

A man was fatally shot Monday in the Temple Hills area of Prince George’s County and police said two people were taken into custody after a chase that ended in the District.

AD

The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue, said Officer Antonia Washington, a county police spokeswoman. The victim died at a hospital, she said.

Officers pursued a vehicle a short distance after the shooting, Washington said. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Savannah and 23rd streets SE when the car crashed, she said.

Two people were taken into custody, Washington said. One had apparently been shot in the arm, she said. It was unclear how the wound was inflicted. Police did not fire their weapons, she said.

On Tuesday, Prince George’s police said detectives were investigating the death as a homicide.

— Martin Weil

AD