Ocean City police were called three minutes after it began, the department said. By the time they arrived, the crowd had dispersed and the main assailant and victim had left.
Police spokeswoman Ashley Miller said authorities don’t know how the victim left the scene. “The victim is the male that was on the bench with a dark-colored shirt and yellow lettering on it,” Miller said in an email. “We would like to identify the victim and be able to check on his condition.”
— Emily Davies
and Dan Morse
VIRGINIA
Pedestrian fatally struck in Arlington
A 24-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck along Interstate 66 in Arlington, authorities said.
At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Justin A. Angel, of Stephen City, was walking in the eastbound lane of I-66 near Route 29 and was hit by a vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.
— Dana Hedgpeth