MARYLAND

Police seek info after Ocean City brawl

A fight, captured in a viral video, erupted near the shoreline in Ocean City on Tuesday, and police are asking for the public’s help identifying the victim and assailant in the incident.

The video showed a scuffle break out about 12:40 a.m. before a man threw a punch, Ocean City police said. He was soon hit back and then beaten until he fell flat on a bench and then slumped to the ground with a crowd swarming around him, video of the incident shows.

Ocean City police were called three minutes after it began, the department said. By the time they arrived, the crowd had dispersed and the main assailant and victim had left.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Miller said authorities don’t know how the victim left the scene. “The victim is the male that was on the bench with a dark-colored shirt and yellow lettering on it,” Miller said in an email. “We would like to identify the victim and be able to check on his condition.”

— Emily Davies

and Dan Morse

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian fatally struck in Arlington

A 24-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck along Interstate 66 in Arlington, authorities said.

At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Justin A. Angel, of Stephen City, was walking in the eastbound lane of I-66 near Route 29 and was hit by a vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth