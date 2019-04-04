THE DISTRICT

Police charge man with sexual assaults

D.C. police have arrested a man in connection with several sexual assaults that occurred Wednesday near Dupont Circle, according to authorities.

The attacks occurred about 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 20th Street NW, south of the circle between N and M streets. The area is a popular nighttime destination with bars and restaurants.

Police identified the man as Jamar Christopher Tillman, 36. He was charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse, robbery and five counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse. Police said Tillman has no fixed address.

Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said at least five women were touched inappropriately. He said a sixth woman was robbed of her cellphone and that the thief then got on top of her.

Sternbeck said a witness chased the man up the street until police arrived and arrested him.

Police urged anyone who might have been a victim to call D.C. police.

— Peter Hermann

Police investigate shooting of teen

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the back early Thursday in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Galveston Street SE, near the southern tip of the District and the border with Maryland.

Police said the youth’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

A police report says ShotSpotter, a device that detects gunshots, recorded 16 rounds fired in the incident. Officers called to the scene said in the report that the victim was struck once in the upper back as he walked in the 4600 block of 6th Street SE, steps from Galveston Street. No arrest has been made.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Accused newsroom shooter's trial delayed

A judge on Thursday delayed the trial of a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper office until November. Also, a deadline for attorneys to change his plea to not criminally responsible by reason of insanity was extended again, as the defense evaluates what an attorney described as his client’s “bizarre behavior” and a “history of mental illness.”

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs delayed the trial for Jarrod Ramos from June to Nov. 4, after conferring with attorneys on both sides who agreed to the postponement. Jury selection is set to begin Oct. 30, and the trial is scheduled to last until Nov. 15.

During a hearing earlier in the day, Judge Laura Ripken, who is presiding over the case, gave the defense until April 29 to change Ramos’s plea to not criminally responsible. He pleaded not guilty last year to murder in the June attack at the Capital Gazette newsroom.

— Associated Press

