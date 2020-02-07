Police made few details public, including how the men got inside the residence. Authorities released surveillance pictures showing possible suspects, which appear to have been taken inside a store.

The stolen vehicle is described as a white Toyota Prius.

Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police ID man they say shot at detectives

Police identified the man arrested in connection with the killing of a man and the wounding of two detectives in Anne Arundel County as Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis, 22, of Pasadena.

Willis fired at detectives who were investigating the homicide of Christopher Lawrence Jones, 44, of Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. The shooting occurred as detectives were attempting a traffic stop of Jones’s missing vehicle, police said.

Willis was found after a 15-hour manhunt. Both detectives are expected to survive.

Willis was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.