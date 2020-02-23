Police said they went to the building after receiving reports of gunshots. They found Torres and Zelaya in a hallway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene. Zelaya was taken to a hospital, where he died.

AD

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Saturday that the victims may have been targeted, but no motive was given.

Meanwhile, three men were wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting in the 200 block of Okie Street NE in Ivy City. The men’s wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

AD

— Michael E. Ruane

and Paul Duggan

MARYLAND

Man struck and killed in Montgomery County

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night in Montgomery County, police said.

The man died at the scene of the incident, at New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in the White Oak area, police said.

He was hit shortly after 9 p.m., according to police. They said the driver remained at the scene.

AD

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Two armed robberies reported in Arlington

Two armed robberies occurred Friday at garages in the Pentagon City area of Arlington. Police said they appeared to be the latest in a series of such incidents in that area.

In the first case, police said the victim was sitting in his parked car in a garage in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street about 10:25 p.m. when a robber with a gun knocked on his window. The victim got out and was assaulted. The victim screamed and the robber ran, police said. They said the victim’s injuries were minor.

AD

Police said another victim was carjacked in a garage in the 900 block of Army Navy Drive. The robber confronted the victim, showed a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. He fled, apparently in the victim’s car, police said.

Officers chased the vehicle, but it was driven at “extreme speed” and was last seen entering the District, police said.

Police described the suspect in that incident as a black man in his mid-20s, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with short black hair and light facial hair. He wore a black jacket, dark jeans and dark sneakers, police said.