MARYLAND

Police ID apparent murder-suicide victims

Police investigating the apparent murder-suicide of a couple in the Burtonsville area of Montgomery County have identified the victims.

The couple, in their 50s, were found dead of gunshot wounds inside their home about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police on Monday identified them as 53-year-old Bonny Jean Dibble and 56-year-old Stuart Michael Shamberger.

Shamberger and Dibble were in a relationship, police said, and lived together in a home in the 15100 block of Peach Orchard Road.

Details about a possible motive were not immediately available, and the case remains under investigation, police said.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

and Ann E. Marimow

THE DISTRICT

Teen charged with murder in shooting

A Southeast Washington teenager was arrested Monday and charged as an adult in the fatal shooting last month of an ­18-year-old who was walking to a store for a soda.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 17-year-old Elijah Jarmon, who was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the Sept. 9 killing of Taquan Pinkney.

Pinkney, who also lived in Southeast, was fatally shot about 1 p.m. that Sunday near the intersection of Stanton and Pomeroy roads. His family and friends said he was shot in the back as he ran from shots fired during a neighborhood dispute.

Police released no details about the shooting or a motive in the case.

— Clarence Williams

VIRGINIA

Officials detain man with gun, pepper spray

A man traveling through Reagan National Airport was detained by Transportation Security Administration officers Sunday after he was caught at a security checkpoint with a loaded gun, pepper spray and a multi-tool that included a knife in his carry-on bag.

All the items are prohibited from being carried through airport security checkpoints.

Robert Ryan Stokes, 50, of Landsdowne, Va., was cited by airport police on state weapons charges. According to the TSA, his .380 caliber handgun was loaded with 13 bullets — including one in the chamber. He also had two magazines for ammunition.

This is the 12th time this year that TSA officers have caught a gun at one of National Airport’s checkpoints. In 2017, TSA officers caught 13 guns at the airport’s security checkpoints.

The TSA can assess civil penalties of up to $13,000 for travelers who bring weapons to airports. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.