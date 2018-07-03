THE DISTRICT

Two shooting victims

are identified

A man fatally shot Monday near Judiciary Square has been identified as a 34-year-old from Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

William Mayo died at a hospital shortly after the shooting about 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street NW.

The shooting was near the headquarters for the D.C. police and several courthouses.

Details about the victim could not immediately be learned.

Police on Tuesday also made public the name of a man fatally shot Sundayin the Fairlawn neighborhood of Southeast Washington.

Police said Stephen Cade, 60, of Southeast, was shot about 11:10 p.m. in the 1800 block of 23rd Street SE. Authorities said he was pronounced dead inside a residence.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

— Peter Hermann

4 men shot Tuesday

in Northeast

Four men were shot Tuesday morning in Northeast Washington, police said.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Benning Street about 4:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting, police said. All four victims were conscious and breathing and were expected to survive.

D.C. police said they were searching for a suspect or suspects but did not have a description. Police said they were still investigating a motive for the shooting.

— Justin Jouvenal

MARYLAND

Hogan to get help for

funds in flooded areas

The Trump administration has approved a request from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to declare the recent flooding in Baltimore and Howard counties a federal disaster, making assistance available for rebuilding Ellicott City and other parts of the region that were deluged by rain in May.

A similar request for financial assistance is pending for Baltimore City, which also was damaged in the severe May 27 storm that triggered the second deadly flood in Ellicott City in as many years.

Last month, Frederick and Washington counties were declared major disasters by the federal government after experiencing storm damage in mid-May.

— Ovetta Wiggins

Motorcyclist dies

in Pr. George's

A man was killed Saturday in Prince George’s County when his motorcycle was in a collision, the county police said.

They said Marcus Smith, 27, of Piscataway Landing Drive in Clinton, died shortly after the collision in the Clinton area.

It occurred about 1:40 p.m., in the 10300 block of Piscataway Road. Police said Smith was going east and collided with a van going west that tried to turn left into a driveway.

— Martin Weil