THE DISTRICT

Police identify stabbing victim

A man who was fatally stabbed Thursday morning in Southeast Washington has been identified as Johnathan Grady, 29, according to D.C. police.

The attack occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

No arrest has been made. A police spokesman said the victim was stabbed during an argument with another man, and police are looking for him.

— Peter Hermann

Youth charged in

2-day robbery spree

D.C. police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a robbery spree that included six armed holdups and one attempted holdup over two days in June, according to authorities.

Javard Harris, of Northeast, was charged as an adult in all seven cases.

Police said two robberies occurred June 19 on Capitol Hill — in the 800 block of Constitution Avenue NE, between Stanton and Lincoln Parks, and later in the 200 block of 13th Street SE, four blocks south of Lincoln Park.

Another five attacks occurred June 24 between 1 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Police said at least two people, one armed with a gun, carried out the attacks in various parts of the city.

MARYLAND

Two passengers injured in plane crash

Two people were injured in the crash of a small plane Friday morning on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, officials said.

Maryland State Police said on Twitter that the crash happened at 9:17 a.m. near the town of Berlin. The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Debonair, crashed shortly after taking off from the Ocean City Municipal Airport, police said.

The plane crashed at the Assateague Greens Golf Center. State police said both people aboard the plane were able to get out. No one on the ground was injured.

— Dana Hedgpeth

More voters impacted by MVA glitch

Maryland election officials say another 7,200 voters were impacted by a computer glitch at the state’s Motor Vehicle Administration.

That means the MVA failed to update changes in address or party affiliation for more than 87,000 voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. The snafu required affected voters to cast provisional ballots.

The State Board of Elections said in a statement Thursday that it’s sending a list of the additional 7,200 voters to local election officials. They will start canvassing provisional ballots on July 5.

The MVA had said it discovered the error late last week, and the problem was only made public Saturday night. State officials first said about 18,760 people were affected. The figure later changed to as many as 80,000.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Erosion issues pause pipeline construction

Construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia has been halted to address some soil-erosion problems.

Officials said Friday that the suspension is expected to be temporary for the natural gas pipeline’s installation. Construction will resume with approval from Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality.

DEQ officials said in a statement that the pipeline will direct crews to enhance and restore erosion and sediment controls along the route.

The approximately $3.5 billion, 300-mile pipeline will run through West Virginia and Virginia. It’s scheduled to be in service by the end of the year. A number of legal challenges against it are pending.

— Associated Press