No arrests have been made, and police have given no other details.

— Peter Hermann

Man killed in midday shooting in Southeast

A man was shot to death in Southeast Washington on Saturday, police said.

D.C. police responded to a call shortly before 12:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Hartford Street SE, and found an unconscious man, according to a police spokesman.

Police had no other details.

— Susan Svrluga

VIRGINIA

Man charged in attack of daughter, mother

An 8-year-old girl was stabbed repeatedly by her father Friday night, according to police who arrived at the scene and intervened to stop the attack.

The girl’s mother also was stabbed multiple times, police said, and both victims were flown to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Prince William County police responded to the report of a stabbing in Woodbridge about 9:30 p.m. and saw a man carry the girl down the stairs of the Dominion Middle Ridge apartments, put her on the ground and strike her several times. An officer quickly intervened, according to police, and the man struggled with the officer and additional officers who arrived on the scene.

The suspect, identified as Javier Mauricio Molina, 25, continued to struggle as officers tried to put him into police cars, authorities said. He eventually had to be put in a prisoner transport van.

Officers used trauma kits to give the girl medical aid before rescue personnel arrived. While treating her, they learned of another victim inside the apartment in the 3600 block of Meandering Way. They found the girl’s 25-year-old mother in the kitchen with multiple stab wounds and began initial treatment. Molina was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

— Susan Svrluga

