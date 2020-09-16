Rescuers went to the lake after they were alerted that a man had gone into the water but had not come out. Campos was last seen at 9:45 p.m., officials said.

The search included 25 water rescuers from the Prince George’s fire department, along with a dive team from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and experts from the U.S. Park Police aviation division.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

VIRGINIA

Fairfax to remove Confederate marker

Fairfax County has voted to remove a monument marking the spot where the first Confederate soldier died in the Civil War.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted 9-to-1 at its Tuesday meeting to remove the stone marker and two cannons placed on either side of it on the grounds of the county courthouse.

The monument marks the spot where Capt. John Marr of the Warrenton Rifles was killed in the Battle of Fairfax Court House on June 1, 1861.

The six-ton granite monument was unveiled in 1904 and bears a simple inscription noting that it marks the scene where Marr died.

The monument will be placed in storage. The county estimates the removal cost at $20,000.

Numerous Confederate monuments have been removed across Virginia after the General Assembly passed a law earlier this year relinquishing state control over the process.