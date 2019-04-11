THE DISTRICT

Victim of fatal attack has been identified

The victim of a fatal attack in Northeast Washington on Monday has been identified as a 62-year-old man, according to D.C. police.

Curtis Leon Harrison, who police said had no fixed address, died at a hospital shortly after he was found unconscious about 9 p.m. at a bus stop in the 3400 block of Benning Road NE. The area is near the Mayfair community and Interstate 295.

A police report says officers were dispatched to the scene after someone reported an assault in progress. The report says officers found the man suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

No arrest has been made.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Victim in chain-reaction crash identified

A chain-reaction crash that left one woman dead Wednesday appears to have started when a tractor-trailer ran a red light, according to Prince George’s County police.

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. at Branch Avenue and Surratts Road in Clinton, and also involved a school bus and five other vehicles, police said.

Police on Thursday identified the woman who died as Shamika Brown, 32, of Clinton.

The bus driver and two students on board heading to Charles Flowers High School were injured along with two other drivers, police and school officials said.

The tractor-trailer was heading south on Branch Avenue when it drove through the red traffic light at Surratts Road, police said.

The driver has not been charged, and police are reviewing the case with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

— Lynh Bui

Police: Intruder shot dead in home invasion

An 18-year-old accused of breaking into a home while armed is dead after the homeowner fatally shot him, according to Prince George’s County police.

Victory Mbeng, of New Carrollton, kicked down the front door of a home in Riverdale about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and was shot by the resident, police said. Mbeng fled after the shooting, police said.

The resident called 911 to report he had shot someone who broke in, police said. About 20 minutes later, officers were called to a hospital in Lanham after someone dropped off Mbeng, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Mbeng died at the hospital.

The home was targeted, according to police, and the break-in was recorded on a surveillance system. The homeowner was not charged, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Woman is charged in fatal stabbing

A woman was arrested and charged in the slaying in Herndon of a man she knew, police said.

Herndon Police said the incident unfolded about 1 a.m. on April 5 when police received a call for an unresponsive man with stab wounds in the 600 block of Clearwater Court. The victim, identified as David Puryear, 45, of Clinton, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested and charged Stephanie Fyfe, 29, of Herndon, with murder. Police did not say how she knew the victim.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news