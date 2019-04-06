THE DISTRICT

Police look into report of human remains

Police responded to a report of human remains shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday in Southeast Washington.

Police opened a death investigation into the apparent human remains found in the 2600 block of 30th Street SE. The cause of death will be determined by police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

— Susan Svrluga

Victims ID'd in crash that closed I-295

Police have identified two victims who died following a major accident on Interstate 295 in the District on Friday that closed the highway and snarled the morning commute.

Lance Antonio Way, 36, of Silver Spring and Audrey Wimbish, 53, of Southeast died after a car drove the wrong direction on I-295, slamming into other vehicles, police said. Three others were injured.

Police said the crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Friday when a Kia Optima got on I-295 traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The Kia collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz, police said.

Following the collision, the Kia struck a Toyota Corolla, police said. A Chevrolet Suburban swerved to avoid the collision and struck a concrete barrier.

The Kia’s driver was taken to a hospital and later died of injuries, police said. The Suburban’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not specify which of the deceased victims was in which car.

Police did not say whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

— Justin Jouvenal

Two people wounded in Northeast shooting

D.C. police are looking for two suspects after a double shooting in Northeast Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Two adults were shot in the 1100 block of 17th Street NE shortly before 12:15 p.m., police said. Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were transferred to a hospital.

The suspects were described as black males who were wearing all black clothing. Police said one of the suspects was wearing a skull cap.

Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

— Justin Jouvenal

