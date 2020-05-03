Police were on the lookout for another man in connection with the shooting but did not report any arrests.

— Steve Thompson

MARYLAND

Man found fatally shot in Prince George's

A man was found shot Saturday evening in Prince George’s County, police said.

They said he was found about 6:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of Carswell Avenue in the Camp Springs-Suitland area.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they are looking for a perpetrator and a motive in the shooting.

The site is a residential street just south of the Capital Beltway and about a mile west of Joint Base Andrews.

— Martin Weil

State insurance commissioner named

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Friday he has appointed Kathleen Birrane to be Maryland’s insurance commissioner.

Hogan announced the appointment to succeed Al Redmer, who has been appointed executive director of the Maryland Auto Insurance Fund.

Birrane is former principal counsel to the state’s insurance commission. Since 2012, she has been with the law firm DLA Piper. She is a partner in the insurance sector and the litigation and regulatory practice.

Hogan said she will be able to step into the role as commissioner with virtually no learning curve.

Her practice at the firm is focused on insurance and regulatory matters. That includes criminal investigations related to insurance.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Teenager dies after boat capsizes in lake

A Virginia teen who was a football player has died after a boat capsized on a lake.

News outlets reported that the boat capsized Monday on Lake Anna, which is about an hour northwest of Richmond.

Authorities said the teen who died was Gabe Henderson, a junior at Deep Run High School in Henrico County.

Authorities said he was on an 18-foot boat with three others when it capsized. Everyone went into the water.

Three people were able to swim to safety. Henderson’s body was recovered later that day.

Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said an investigation into the incident and Henderson’s cause of death is ongoing. She said it wasn’t clear whether the teens were wearing life jackets.

The water temperature was 61 degrees, which can make it difficult for people to control their breathing.

The junior had received scholarship offers, including from William & Mary.