THE DISTRICT

3 injured in shooting in Southeast D.C.

Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southeast Washington that left two men and one male juvenile wounded.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Ely Place SE about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, D.C. police said. When they arrived, they found three people shot. The juvenile and one man were found conscious and breathing. A second man was unconscious but breathing, police said.

The age of the juvenile was unclear.

— Lynh Bui

MARYLAND

Man dies in crash; officer's car collided

A Pennsylvania man died after a crash Sunday in Oxon Hill.

Jason Haftl, 47, was driving near the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road when he made a left turn into the path of an oncoming SUV, Prince George’s County police said.

The SUV driver, an off-duty police officer in a marked vehicle, tried to avoid the oncoming car, but the vehicles collided, police said. Prince George’s police did not identify the agency the SUV driver was from.

Haftl was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The off-duty officer was treated for injuries that didn’t appear life threatening.

— Lynh Bui

Man dies at Greenbelt Metro station

A man died at the Greenbelt Metro station after suffering a “sudden medical” emergency while on the platform, then falling onto the track bed, officials said.

Sherri Ly, a spokeswoman for Metro, said Metro workers found the man’s body Tuesday morning at the station.

An initial investigation, including video surveillance cameras, showed the man may have “suffered a sudden medical event while on the platform, causing him to collapse and fall onto the track bed,” Ly wrote in an email.

Ly said no foul play is expected.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Police ID man who died in Pr. George's crash

Police have identified the man who died in a crash on Indian Head Highway as Juan Menedez Castillo, 59, of Waldorf.

Castillo was a passenger in an SUV that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road on Monday when the vehicle was rear-ended by a sedan shortly before 10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. The crash caused the SUV to run into a third vehicle, police said.

Menedez Castillo was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The crash also injured all three drivers involved. The driver of the SUV and the driver of the third vehicle struck suffered serious injuries. The driver of the car that hit the SUV also sustained serious injuries, which don’t appear to be life threatening, police said.

The crash is the latest deadly incident on Indian Head Highway, where weeks earlier three children where killed and their parents critically wounded after they were rear-ended while stopped at an intersection.

VIRGINIA

Driver hits trees, falls into ravine, dies

A 63-year-old man from West Virginia died when he ran off a road in Northern Virginia, struck several trees and went over an embankment into a 70-foot-deep ravine, officials said.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened about 10:45 a.m. Sunday on Harpers Ferry Road near Jefferson Pike in Loudoun County. The driver — Ira T. Jones of Martinsburg, W.Va. — was driving a 1991 Volvo 940 when it ran off the right side of the road.

Police said the car hit several trees before going over an embankment and finally coming to rest at the bottom of the 70-foot-deep cut, not far from the Potomac River.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

